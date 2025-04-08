Pakistanis can now Apply for 5-Year UAE Visa after policy tweaks; Full details here

Good news for Pakistanis planning to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work or stay as long-standing visa issues have finally been resolved. The development comes as Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called on UAE Ambassador to discuss the matter, bringing great news for travelers. During meeting, UAE Ambassador announced that the complications surrounding UAE visas for Pakistanis have been resolved, and Pakistanis can now apply for 5-year visa, making it easier than ever to travel between the two countries for work, family visits, or business ventures. The new update is expected to provide significant relief for many Pakistanis who have faced challenges in obtaining UAE visas. UAE continues to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan, offering more opportunities for Pakistani nationals in Emirates. UAE Visa Update for Pakistanis

Pakistanis are facing significant surge in UAE visa rejections, exacerbating country’s economic struggles. With over $5 billion in annual remittances from Gulf nation, these rejections threaten Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and the livelihoods of families dependent on overseas income.

The surge in rejections, described as “unprecedented” by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, has left many workers unable to secure jobs in the Gulf, which is crucial for both skilled and unskilled labor. This issue is compounded by domestic economic challenges, including inflation and job shortages, pushing many Pakistanis to seek opportunities abroad.

The tightening visa policies in UAE amplify desperation, leading some to resort to illegal activities like overstaying visas or engaging in fraud, which harms both individuals and the broader Pakistani community’s reputation.

UAE Visa Fee for Pakistan

UAE Embassy lately shared visa application guidelines, now requiring visit, tourist, and family visa applications to be submitted online, while employment visas follow a separate process.

In 2025, UAE visa processing fee is $69, which is over Rs19000, and applicants must provide proof of payment when visiting the embassy or visa center.

Required documents include a certified six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $5,000, proof of accommodation, a confirmed return flight ticket, and a valid passport or ID. For minors, children under 5 need only submit a photo, those aged 6-15 must have their photo taken at the visa center, and applicants 15 and older must attend in person for biometric data collection.

The embassy urges applicants to carefully follow the updated guidelines for a smooth processing experience.