Gold Prices soar by Rs300 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates continue to move up in local market, with per tola price of yellow metal settled at Rs283,200 after single day jump pf Rs300 from Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24-karat gold inching up by Rs300 per tola to hit Rs283,200 while the price of 10-gram 24-karat gold climbed by Rs257, to Rs242,798.

Gold Price Change Price 24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) +Rs300 Rs283,200 24-Karat Gold (Per 10 Grams) +Rs257 Rs242,798

Globally, the price of gold rose by $3per ounce, currently hovering at $2711. This uptick in gold prices reflects the ongoing fluctuations in both local and international markets.

Gold Rates This Week