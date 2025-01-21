Punjab to launch 27 solar-powered busses in Lahore this month

LAHORE – Punjab will launch 27 solar-powered smoke-free buses in Lahore by the end of this month.

After that, as many as 620 environmentally friendly buses will be introduced in major cities of the province.

Chairing the seventh progress review meeting of annual development schemes, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that decisive steps have been taken across various sectors to implement the province’s development agenda.

During Ramadan, aid for the underprivileged will be provided in the form of “Ramzan Nighban Package Cards” to ensure transparency and ease.

Fifteen smart police stations will be completed by February 19, while additional funds of Rs. 42 million have been approved for the Kala Shah Kaku Judicial Academy. Consideration is also being given to approving additional funds of Rs. 500 million for the development of 261 tons of iron ore reserves.

Instructions have been issued for the establishment of shelters in Rawalpindi and Sargodha and the early construction of a model children’s home in Attock.

The minority development fund has been doubled to support minority communities, and restoration work on historical churches is progressing rapidly. Mapping for a 1,000-acre shrimp farming project has also been directed to be completed.

The pace of forest conservation and plantation projects in Changa Manga has been ordered to accelerate. Efforts are underway to complete the feasibility study for a model fish market in Lahore.

The establishment of a modern climate observatory in Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, is expected to significantly reduce air pollution.

In Faisalabad, the establishment of a modern health laboratory for workers’ health and safety has been expedited. Instructions have been issued to complete the establishment of hostels and 165 daycare centres for working women across Punjab.

The upgradation of Jhang Veterinary College and Cholistan Veterinary University is progressing swiftly, while mobile veterinary services will soon be provided to farmers in South Punjab at their doorstep.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that the performance of all departments is being strictly monitored. There will be no compromise on the speed, quality, and governance of projects to ensure the provision of the best services to the public.