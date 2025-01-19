Forces thwart infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border, kill five terrorists

RAWALPINDI – Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan, killing five terrorists.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, these terrorists were spotted trying to enter Pakistan and accordingly dealt with by the security forces.

“On night 18/19 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell”, reads the press release.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”, the press release further reads.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders & eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.