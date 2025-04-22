New tax for filer, non-filer on upgraded Suzuki Alto from April 2025

LAHORE – Tax for filers and non-filers buyers have gone up after the Pak Suzuki increased the rates of upgraded version of Suzuki Alto in April 2025.

The Japanese automaker has introduced a slew of additions in the upgraded version of Alto. The new features include ABS braking system on all variants, Seatbelt pretensioners and reminders that catch you when you forget yourself.

The new additions also include ISOFIX mounts that cradle your child’s car seat with precision. A window pinch guard that prevents the smallest accidents before they start.

Suzuki Alto, the one of the most-selling car in Pakistan, carries the aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look. While the headlamps in a bold design instantly grab your attention.

The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that makes the daily outings a pleasant experience. Spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen, storage accessories ensure complete comfort for the riders.

All New Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Toyota Alto Upgraded Version Prices

The ex-factory price of Alto VXR Upgraded Version stands at Rs2,827,000 while the rate of the Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version is Rs2,989,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version is Rs3,140,000.

Tax for Filers, Non-Filers on Suzuki Alto

Following are the latest taxes for both filers and non-filers:

The tax for filers on Alto VXR Upgraded Version stands at Rs14,135 while it is Rs42,405 for non-filers. Similarly, the tax for filer on Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version stands at Rs14,945 and it is Rs44,835 for non-filers.

For Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version, the tax for filers stands at Rs15,700 and Rs47,100 for non-filers.