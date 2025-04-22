PTI Punjab violence case 2024: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, others

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar and other leaders of Pakistan in a case related to party’s protest and violence against police in October 2024.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul passed the order on a plea moved by the Punjab police. The judge issued non-bailale arrest warrants for four other PTI leaders besides Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the proceedings, Lahore police informed the court that Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders were not cooperating in the investigation, and therefore, their arrest warrants should be issued.

The Masti Gate police of Lahore had booked the PTI leaders over protest and violence against the police back in October 2024.

Earlier this month, an ATC had granted bail to 40 more PTI workers in the cases related to November 26 Islamabad protests.

ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain passed the order and directed the petitioners to deposit Rs5000 surety bond each.

The PTI leaders were represented by lawyers Sardar Masroof, Ansar Kayani, Amna Ali, Mirza Asim Baig and Murtaza Tori.

The court had approved the bail of 250 workers of the PTI the previous day, while rejecting bail applications for 150 others.

While Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, had secured bail in cases related to November 26 protest.

A district and sessions court granted pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against him over Islamabad protest and vandalism. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi filed applications seeking pre-arrest bail in these cases.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the applications and approved interim bail until January 13. The court granted bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each.

Bushra Bibi appeared in the courtroom alongside her legal team during the hearing.