Four held after attack on Police van transporting PTI members in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A convoy of three police vans transporting prisoners was attacked by armed assailants near Sangjiani Toll Plaza outside capital city of Islamabad.

Islamabad Police said around 20 suspects, armed with weapons, sticks, and stones, ambushed the convoy as it was en route to Attock Jail after a court appearance. Among the prisoners were two MPAs from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and four of their aides.

Islamabad police responded quickly, and nabbed four of the attackers and seized two vehicles and weapons used in the assault. Additional teams were dispatched to capture the remaining suspects, and all escaped prisoners were successfully detained.

District Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem conducted a hearing for the identification parade of the detainees. However, he dismissed the case, stating that the identities of the prisoners were already known due to prior court proceedings.

The individuals had been arrested during a PTI rally in Islamabad on October 4, which had seen clashes between police and protesters.

PTI leaders condemned the attack, alleging that police from the Tarnol police station were involved. He claimed that after the prisoners were discharged by the court, they were forcibly removed from the vans and encouraged to flee by police officials.

Akram asserted that the PTI members present at the scene refused to run and called for media coverage, warning that authorities might attempt to implicate them in further legal issues. He emphasized that the PTI and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would take strict action in response to the incident.

The police are currently conducting investigations and search operations in the area to ensure safety and apprehend any remaining suspects.