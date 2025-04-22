How to file complaint in consumer court to get relief/damages in Lahore?

LAHORE – The Consumer Court in Punjab capital city of Lahore is a legal body established to address consumer grievances and protect buyers’ rights.

It handles cases related to defective products, poor services, overcharging, and misleading advertisements.

Consumers can file complaints by submitting an application along with relevant documents and proof of purchase.

It operates under the Punjab Consumer Protection Act and offers a straightforward, affordable platform for justice.

Before filing a claim in the consumer courts, the consumer is required to send a 15 days legal notice to the other party. However, No legal notice is required for filing complaints before the Authority.

Consumer may file a claim for damages before a Consumer Court. Damages may be claimed according to sufferings or losses. There is no limit in this regard.

How to File a Case in Consumer Court

A person can file a case in Consumer court while there is no any court fee. The violator can face an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to Rs100,000. The court can impose both punishments on the violator.

Procedure

“Serve a fifteen (15) days legal notice on plain paper, to the provider of defective product(s) or faulty service(s), as the case may be, stating therein that he / she / they will redress the damage suffered by him / her / them and consequently pay damages to the consumer within fifteen days of receipt of legal notice, otherwise the consumer may file a claim for redressal of his / her / their grievance before Consumer Court

Legal notice should be served to the manufacturers / sellers of product(s) and to the service provider, in case of provision of service, especially through registered post / mail, along-with acknowledgement

If the matter is not resolved through legal notice, then the consumer may file a case / claim on plain paper for redressal of his / her / their grievance before the Consumer Court within subsequent fifteen days

Case / claim may be filed by the consumer himself / herself / themself or through a Lawyer,” read official website.

Furthermore, an Aggrieved person may file appeal in Lahore High Court, Lahore within 30 days of final order of the Consumer Court.