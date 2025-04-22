SC judge remarks who knows ‘you may add my name or someone else’s in May 9 case too’

ISLAMABAD –Supreme Court (SC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim while addressing the Punjab government’s lawyer in a case related to May 9 has remarked, “You remembered after a whole year that Sanam Javed committed a crime? Who knows—tomorrow you might add my name or someone else’s in the May 9 cases too!,”.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim made these remarks while hearing the appeal moved by the Punjab government against the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed.

The Punjab government’s counsel appeared before the court in the case.

During the proceedings, the Punjab government’s lawyer submitted that a petition had been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging Sanam Javed’s remand, and the High Court had acquitted her from the case.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the court had already issued directions that decisions in the May 9 cases must be made within four months.

“Why do you want to pursue this case now?” he asked. The Punjab government’s lawyer argued that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by acquitting Sanam Javed.

Justice Hashim Kakar responded, “I have a ruling on this matter which states that the High Court holds all necessary powers. Even if the High Court receives a letter alleging injustice, it can exercise its authority. If injustice is being done, we cannot turn a blind eye.”

The government’s lawyer contended that the High Court does not have suo motu powers. At this, Justice Salahuddin remarked, “In criminal appeals, the High Court does indeed possess suo motu powers.”

Justice Hashim Kakar further questioned the legal value of a co-accused’s confessional statement, saying, “You know the law yourself. As for this case—well, it’s better we say nothing at all.”

The court later adjourned the hearing indefinitely.