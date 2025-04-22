Gold Prices skyrocket to Rs363,700 in Pakistan as investors seek safe haven; Full Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared past Rs3.6lac mark to touch all-time high of Rs363,700 per tola on Tuesday April 22, 2025, amid strong buying in bullion market.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold prices climb by Rs5,900 per tola to hit an all-time high of Rs363,700, in line with sharp gains in the international market, where price of 10 grams of gold also saw significant jump, rising by Rs5,059 to settle at Rs311,814.
Today Gold Price
|Gold
|Price
|Change
|1 Tola
|Rs363,700
|+Rs5,900
|10 Grams
|Rs311,814
|+Rs5,059
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|19-April
|Rs349,700
|18-April
|Rs349,700
|17-April
|Rs350,000
|16-April
|Rs348,000
|15-April
|Rs339,400
|14-April
|Rs338,800
|12-April
|Rs340,600
This surge comes just a day after gold registered a historic gain of Rs8,100 per tola on Monday, when it closed at Rs357,800 — then the highest ever.
Globally, gold prices touched new heights, reaching $3,454 per ounce, marking $59 increase in single day. The global uptrend is being driven by economic uncertainty, safe-haven buying, and expectations of lower interest rates.
Silver prices remained steady in the domestic market, with one tola holding firm at Rs3,441.
