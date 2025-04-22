Punjab police arrest two gangs involved in honey traps in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – In an important development, the Punjab police on Tuesday arrested two major gangs involved in luring citizens and looting them through the honey traps arrested in Rawalpindi.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar while addressing a presser revealed that a total of 16 suspects were arrested from both gangs including women, foreign nationals and five serving police officials.

The police, he said, also recovered Rs750,000 in cash and weapons from the suspects.

During an operation by Saddar Bairuni Police, a Pakistani-origin woman from Malawi, East Africa—Marina Khan—was arrested along with her husband Bilal and four accomplices: Farooq, Tayyab, Kamran and Abdul Jabbar.

The suspects used to contact citizens via social media, lure them into meeting and then rob them at gunpoint. From Marina Khan’s gang, the police recovered Rs250,000 and weapons.

The second gang was apprehended by Sadiqabad Police. The ring leader has been identified as Aftab alias Tabi. This gang consisted of 10 members including women and five serving police personnel. The group used social media to trap citizens, call them for meetings, record the indecent videos and photos and then blackmail them for money.

The Police also recovered Rs500,000 and weapons from this group.

According to SSP Kashif Zulfiqar, both cases have been traced, and the investigations are underway. Disciplinary and criminal actions are being taken against the involved police officers, and the process to dismiss them from service has begun. The citizens have been urged to contact police immediately if any more victims wish to come forward.