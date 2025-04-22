Meesha Shafi featured on Spotify’s digital billboard at Times Square of New York

NEW YORK – Renowned music streaming platform Spotify has selected acclaimed singer Meesha Shafi as the EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for the month of April in order to celebrate the achievements of female artists in the music industry.

As part of this recognition, Meesha Shafi was prominently featured on Spotify’s digital billboard in New York’s iconic Times Square on April 17. With this, she joins the list of prominent Pakistani artists who have had the honor of being showcased on this global stage.

Known for her powerful vocals and dynamic performances, Meesha Shafi has captivated audiences worldwide.

Some of her most popular tracks included Alif Allah, Muazziz Saarif and Aya Lariye, which continue to reign in the hearts of fans.

Interestingly, 38% of her listeners belong to the younger generation, a broad and diverse fanbase that spans across all age groups, underscoring her wide appeal.

In more news for her fans, Meesha Shafi returned to the music scene after a two-year hiatus with her latest album “Khulnay Ko”. The album has been well-received by the music lovers and critics alike, who appreciated her signature depth and unique style.