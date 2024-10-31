Yamaha Ybr 125 Installment Plans In Pakistan November 2024

Yamaha frontrunner YBR 125 continues to remain among sought after two wheeler rides, despite a big increase in Pakistan. The bike stands out for its fuel efficiency and stylish design, making it ideal for both daily commuting and inter-city travel.
Despite strong competition from Honda, Suzuki and other brands, Yamaha holds its position in the high end segment. The ongoing increase in vehicle prices across the Pakistani auto market has created challenges for many buyers looking to purchase new bikes.
YBR 125 Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|YBR 125
|466,000
|YBR 125G
|485,000
Yamaha 125 Installment Plans 2024
Yamaha YBR 125G
Meezan Bank is offering attractive installment plans for the YBR 125. Buyers can now opt for 3-Year installment plan.