Yamaha YBR 125 Installment Plans in Pakistan November 2024

Yamaha Ybr 125 Installment Plans In Pakistan November 2024
Yamaha frontrunner YBR 125 continues to remain among sought after two wheeler rides, despite a big increase in Pakistan. The bike stands out for its fuel efficiency and stylish design, making it ideal for both daily commuting and inter-city travel.

Despite strong competition from Honda, Suzuki and other brands, Yamaha holds its position in the high end segment. The ongoing increase in vehicle prices across the Pakistani auto market has created challenges for many buyers looking to purchase new bikes.

YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Models Price
YBR 125 466,000
YBR 125G 485,000

Yamaha 125 Installment Plans 2024

Yamaha YBR 125G

Detail Value
Model Yamaha YBR 125G
Color Black
Down Payment (Rs.) 121,250
Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800
Total Upfront (Rs.) 123,050
Monthly Installment (Rs.) 16,455
Duration (Months) 36

Yamaha YBR 125

Detail Value
Model Yamaha YBR 125
Color Red, Gray, Black
Down Payment (Rs.) 116,500
Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800
Total Upfront (Rs.) 118,300
Monthly Installment (Rs.) 15,810
Duration (Months) 36

Yamaha YBR 125G

Detail Value
Model Yamaha YBR 125G
Color Matt Dark Grey / Matt Orange
Down Payment (Rs.) 122,000
Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800
Total Upfront (Rs.) 123,800
Monthly Installment (Rs.) 16,556
Duration (Months) 36

Meezan Bank is offering attractive installment plans for the YBR 125. Buyers can now opt for 3-Year installment plan.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

