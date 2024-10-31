Yamaha Ybr 125 Installment Plans In Pakistan November 2024

Yamaha frontrunner YBR 125 continues to remain among sought after two wheeler rides, despite a big increase in Pakistan. The bike stands out for its fuel efficiency and stylish design, making it ideal for both daily commuting and inter-city travel.

Despite strong competition from Honda, Suzuki and other brands, Yamaha holds its position in the high end segment. The ongoing increase in vehicle prices across the Pakistani auto market has created challenges for many buyers looking to purchase new bikes.

YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Models Price YBR 125 466,000 YBR 125G 485,000

Yamaha 125 Installment Plans 2024

Yamaha YBR 125G

Detail Value Model Yamaha YBR 125G Color Black Down Payment (Rs.) 121,250 Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800 Total Upfront (Rs.) 123,050 Monthly Installment (Rs.) 16,455 Duration (Months) 36 Yamaha YBR 125 Detail Value Model Yamaha YBR 125 Color Red, Gray, Black Down Payment (Rs.) 116,500 Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800 Total Upfront (Rs.) 118,300 Monthly Installment (Rs.) 15,810 Duration (Months) 36 Yamaha YBR 125G Detail Value Model Yamaha YBR 125G Color Matt Dark Grey / Matt Orange Down Payment (Rs.) 122,000 Processing Fee (Rs.) 1,800 Total Upfront (Rs.) 123,800 Monthly Installment (Rs.) 16,556 Duration (Months) 36

Meezan Bank is offering attractive installment plans for the YBR 125. Buyers can now opt for 3-Year installment plan.