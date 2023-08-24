Japanese motorbike giant Yamaha is a well trusted brand in many parts of the world including Pakistan as the company cemented its name.

Mainly, the company rose to success by offering economical bikes in Pakistan. Over the years, Yamaha introduced amazing machines, and its latest models checked all marks when it comes to stylish bikes.

Aesthetics and robust performance are top things when people think of its bikes as the company made a comeback with the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

The auto giant holds a vast number of buyers and despite the competition with Honda, and Suzuki, Yamaha models especially the YBR 125 lead its segment.

After the latest price hike, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs380,500 while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray crossed the Rs4lac mark.

People on the other hand are facing hard times buying new bikes as back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remains under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency.

Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices August 2023