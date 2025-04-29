AGL54.5▼ -1.24 (-0.02%)AIRLINK158.99▼ -5.59 (-0.03%)BOP9.32▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.71▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL10.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.85▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DGKC126▲ 7.19 (0.06%)FCCL43.8▲ 0.83 (0.02%)FFL14.83▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC135.7▼ -2.17 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.3▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.09▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.13▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF68.6▲ 2.13 (0.03%)NBP83.27▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC206.05▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)PAEL42.1▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL8.88▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL156.4▼ -3.85 (-0.02%)PRL28.4▲ 0.5 (0.02%)PTC20.35▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL83.58▼ -0.15 (0.00%)TELE7.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.57▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP8.62▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET19.49▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG63.42▲ 0.88 (0.01%)UNITY25.43▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Student dies after falling from Kinnaird College’s first floor in Lahore

LAHORE – A female student died after falling from the first floor of the Kinnaird College for Women located on Jail Road in Lahore.

The 21-year-old student fell from the library located on the first floor of the building and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries in the emergency ward. The student, identified as Maida, was enrolled in the BS Computer Science program.

Lahore Police stated that the student fell from the first floor due to dizziness and ill health. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

More to follow…

Our Correspondent

