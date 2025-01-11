‘When One Side Struggles, All Sides Support’: Chinese envoy Jiang reiterates full support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reiterated Beijing’s resilience and strong Sino-Pakistan ties at New Year Celebration.

He shared thoughts at launch of the “Embracing the Chinese New Year 2025” event, extending warm greetings to overseas Chinese, Chinese enterprises, and students in Pakistan. The ceremony also drew attention to the ongoing efforts to support the earthquake-stricken areas in Xizang (Tibet), following a recent disaster in the region.

Ambassador Jiang commended China’s swift and coordinated response to the earthquake, highlighting the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Xi’s immediate instructions included extensive search and rescue operations, medical care for the injured, and ensuring safe resettlement for the affected population. This response, the Ambassador noted, reflected the Chinese tradition of mutual assistance, echoing the adage, “When one side is in trouble, all sides will offer support.”

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership, specifically President Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz, for their letters of condolence and offers of assistance to China following the disaster in Dingri County, Xizang.

Ambassador highlighted China’s resilience in 2024, despite growing external pressures and internal challenges. He noted the nation’s continued economic growth, with projected GDP surpassing 130 trillion yuan, alongside significant achievements in sectors such as agriculture, new energy vehicles, and transportation. He commended the contributions of overseas Chinese communities, particularly in Pakistan, to these successes.

He further emphasized importance of unity among the Chinese people, likening it to the cohesion of pomegranate seeds. He urged the community to support China’s development and further promote China-Pakistan cooperation, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The year 2024 saw significant progress in bilateral ties, including the Khunjerab-Sost Pass opening year-round and the launch of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which is expected to create thousands of jobs.

In his remarks, the Ambassador expressed confidence in future of China-Pakistan relations, reaffirming commitment to offering new opportunities for global development and ensuring that both countries continue to benefit from shared progress.

The event concluded with well-wishes for a prosperous Chinese New Year, with Ambassador Jiang thanking the guests for their ongoing support and wishing them success in the year ahead.