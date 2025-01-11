LHC moved for ban on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Lahore High Court to take up petition calling for ban on social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok in Pakistan over immoral content.

A petition landed in Lahore High Court (LHC) called for immediate ban on social media platforms over unethical practices and unregulated use of these sites. The petition, which names federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents, argues that social media has become a breeding ground for blackmail, immoral content, and the spread of fake videos.

Every other Pakistani becomes a YouTubeer and most of them are sharing unethical content to rake in money, without any regulatory oversight. The petition further alleges that platforms like Instagram and TikTok are being used to exploit viewers and generate income through misleading content.

The petitioner further criticizes the lack of a licensing system for uploading content on platforms like YouTube and Facebook, which, according to the petition facilitates the dissemination of harmful material.

A key concern raised in the petition is the portrayal of family members, especially women, in vlogs by content creators, which the petitioner argues is eroding traditional family values and societal norms. In light of these issues, the petition calls for the enforcement of the Citizen Protection Rules to regulate social media platforms more effectively.

Alongside the request for a ban on certain platforms, the petition urges the court to establish mandatory licensing for content creators on these portals.

In a separate development, another petition has been filed in the LHC regarding the recent reduction in internet speeds and the suspension of access to X (formerly Twitter). The petition argues that the limited access to X is a violation of basic human rights and is leading to significant financial losses for users. The petitioners have urged the court to restore access to X and address the reduction in internet speeds, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.