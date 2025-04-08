AGL71.5▲ 4.48 (0.07%)AIRLINK165.49▲ 0.13 (0.00%)BOP10.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.45▲ 0.62 (0.08%)DCL8.58▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML43.41▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)DGKC126.25▲ 1.34 (0.01%)FCCL46.55▲ 0.9 (0.02%)FFL15.25▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC136.3▲ 1.02 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.6▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF60.63▲ 1.2 (0.02%)NBP76.5▲ 0.58 (0.01%)OGDC215▲ 1.93 (0.01%)PAEL42.25▲ 0.24 (0.01%)PIBTL10.25▲ 0.32 (0.03%)PPL176▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL35.5▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC23.16▲ 0.46 (0.02%)SEARL95.2▲ 1.45 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TOMCL33.6▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TPLP10.25▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.6▲ 0.52 (0.02%)TRG61.66▲ 0.73 (0.01%)UNITY25.95▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Virat Kohli become first Indian cricketer to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket

MUMBAI – Virat Kohli completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket and became the first Indian batter to achieve this milestone during an IPL match.

In order to reach this feat, Kohli needed 17 runs in the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which he successfully scored to set the record.

By completing 13,000 runs in his 386th innings of his 403rd T20 match, Virat Kohli became the second-fastest batter in the world to reach this landmark, following West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle had achieved 13,000 T20 runs in his 381st innings.

Fastest batters to score 13,000 runs in T20s:

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 381 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 386 innings

Alex Hales (England) – 474 innings

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 487 innings

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) – 594 innings

So far, only five batters have scored 13,000 or more runs in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli suffers injury ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand  

Web Desk Staff

