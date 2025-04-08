AGL71.28▲ 4.26 (0.06%)AIRLINK164.38▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)BOP10.57▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.4▲ 0.57 (0.07%)DCL8.59▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)DFML43.5▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC126.1▲ 1.19 (0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.24▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC136.37▲ 1.09 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.61▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF60.79▲ 1.36 (0.02%)NBP76.47▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC214.89▲ 1.82 (0.01%)PAEL42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▲ 0.3 (0.03%)PPL174.22▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL35.54▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC22.94▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL95.04▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.63▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET21.51▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG61.53▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.86▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

UHS approves digitalization of examination processes

Mbbs Bds Admissions Stopped In Pakistan On Court Orders Check Full Details Here
LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the digitization of examination processes and the organization of summer camps for medical students during the upcoming vacations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Academic and Administrative Advisory Committee held on Tuesday with Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the UHS’s first-ever Academia-Industry Expo, scheduled to take place in July this year. Undergraduate and postgraduate students will showcase their research projects, while representatives from various industries will be invited to explore collaborative opportunities. Cash prizes will be awarded to students presenting the most outstanding projects.

To enhance academic engagement, the committee also approved the revival of UHS Grand Rounds—sessions dedicated to discussions on clinical cases, new research, and recent scientific breakthroughs. Faculty and students from affiliated medical colleges will also be invited to participate.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the committee that student registration has now been integrated with the admission portal to fast-track the process. Previously, registration would take up to five months; it will now be completed immediately after admissions.

A performance review of all academic departments for the past quarter was also conducted. It was decided that PhD and MPhil students would hold monthly progress meetings with the Vice Chancellor to monitor academic development.

Staff Report

Recomended

