PSL 2025: Full schedule of matches in Karachi

KARACHI – PSL 2025, a mega cricket event in Pakistan, is all set to begin from Friday, 11 April, when defending champions Islamabad United will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from 11 April to 18 May, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Similarly, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host five matches. Karachi Kings –winners of the fifth edition, will take on Multan Sultans in their opening match on 12 April at National Bank Stadium.

PSL 2025 Matches Schedule in Karachi

Following is the full schedule of matches to be played at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

12 April –Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Match Officials for PSL 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the match officials for HBL Pakistan Super League X, scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches, while the match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course.

Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament. Also included are Alex Wharf and Chris Brown.

From Pakistan, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.

Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the HBL PSL.

Among the match referees, ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama. Also serving as match referees are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik – both from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad will also officiate during the tournament.