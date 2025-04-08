AGL68.5▲ 1.48 (0.02%)AIRLINK167.68▲ 2.32 (0.01%)BOP10.59▲ 0.2 (0.02%)CNERGY8.47▲ 0.64 (0.08%)DCL8.65▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML44.42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC127.85▲ 2.94 (0.02%)FCCL46.85▲ 1.2 (0.03%)FFL15.31▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 2.12 (0.02%)HUMNL13.15▲ 0.3 (0.02%)KEL4.3▲ 0.11 (0.03%)KOSM5.62▲ 0.15 (0.03%)MLCF61.15▲ 1.72 (0.03%)NBP76.49▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC217.24▲ 4.17 (0.02%)PAEL42.35▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PIBTL10.33▲ 0.4 (0.04%)PPL178▲ 3.21 (0.02%)PRL36.05▲ 1.69 (0.05%)PTC23.2▲ 0.5 (0.02%)SEARL96.3▲ 2.55 (0.03%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.98▲ 0.95 (0.03%)TPLP10.28▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.61▲ 0.53 (0.03%)TRG62.64▲ 1.71 (0.03%)UNITY26.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.05 (0.04%)

Punjab Heatwave Alert 2025: New instructions issued for schools

Spring Holidays Announced For Schools And Colleges After Eid See Schedule
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding the heatwave in ongoing month of April, asking the education department to impose ban on outdoor activities for students.

An alert issued by the provincial authority stated the temperature is expected to remain and persist 4 to 7 Celsius degrees above normal in Central South Punjab.

It said the plains and southern districts of Punjab may experience intense heat during the month.

The DG PDMA has directed the Department of School Education to impose a ban on outdoor activities for children, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, keep their heads covered, and drink plenty of water.

The DG PDMA also stated that the availability of medicines for the medical aid of those affected by the heatwave should be ensured.

Due to rising temperature in central southern parts of the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens have been requested to take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of country on April 8 and may persist till April 11.

Under the influence rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree and Galiyat during this period with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, dust/thunderstorm-rain is also expected in Potohar region.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Class 9th latest model paper Urdu Compulsory for exams 2025

  • Pakistan

Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan and UAE: What’s the predictions say

  • Pakistan

750 prize bond draw 25025: Previous winners and who will be next lucky ones?

  • Featured, Pakistan

Nadra NICOP fee in Dirhams update for Pakistanis in UAE April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer