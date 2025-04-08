Punjab Heatwave Alert 2025: New instructions issued for schools

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding the heatwave in ongoing month of April, asking the education department to impose ban on outdoor activities for students.

An alert issued by the provincial authority stated the temperature is expected to remain and persist 4 to 7 Celsius degrees above normal in Central South Punjab.

It said the plains and southern districts of Punjab may experience intense heat during the month.

The DG PDMA has directed the Department of School Education to impose a ban on outdoor activities for children, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, keep their heads covered, and drink plenty of water.

The DG PDMA also stated that the availability of medicines for the medical aid of those affected by the heatwave should be ensured.

Due to rising temperature in central southern parts of the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens have been requested to take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of country on April 8 and may persist till April 11.

Under the influence rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree and Galiyat during this period with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, dust/thunderstorm-rain is also expected in Potohar region.