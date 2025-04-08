China strongly reacts to Trump’s threat of 50pc more tariffs 

BEIJING – China on Tuesday strongly reacted to US President Trump’s threat of imposing an additional 50% tariffs.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce responded to Trump’s warning, saying that if the US insisted on its stance, China would resolutely take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests and will fight till the end.

China labeled the US approach as blackmail and bullying, but at the same time reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue, emphasizing that there are no winners in a trade war.

The spokesperson further urged the US to immediately correct its mistakes and revoke all unilateral tariff measures imposed against China.

President Trump recently announced extensive tariffs, in response to which China declared it would impose a 34% retaliatory tariff starting April 10.

Trump warned that if China continues to resist, further duties would be imposed by bringing the total tariffs to 104%.

