US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange program for Pakistan: Details here

WASHINGTON – The United States has announced to discontinue the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program for students from Pakistan amid a massive and aggressive national security review.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, USEF Pakistan announced to end the program named Global UGRAD which was in place for 15 years and provided opportunity to hundreds of Pakistani students to go to the United States.

USEF Pakistan highlighted that the State Department has conveyed to end the program for Pakistan.

‘We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity. Over the years, the Global UGRAD Program has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange, and leadership development. We are immensely proud of the impact this program has had on its participants and the communities they have touched,’ said the statement issued by USEF Pakistan which comes as a major shock to the students in Pakistan.

It bears mentioning that the US is revoking visas of foreigners in massive numbers amid a national security review that has stirred panic among thousands of students and even the Green Card holders.

The termination of Global UGRAD program for Pakistan has dashed the hopes of bright students who wished to study in the United States to increase their learning and exposure.