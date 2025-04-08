AGL71.28▲ 4.26 (0.06%)AIRLINK164.38▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)BOP10.57▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.4▲ 0.57 (0.07%)DCL8.59▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)DFML43.5▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC126.1▲ 1.19 (0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.24▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC136.37▲ 1.09 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.61▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF60.79▲ 1.36 (0.02%)NBP76.47▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC214.89▲ 1.82 (0.01%)PAEL42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▲ 0.3 (0.03%)PPL174.22▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL35.54▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC22.94▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL95.04▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.63▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET21.51▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG61.53▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.86▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Players ask fans to come to stadium

LAHORE – The Pakistan women’s cricket team players are excited to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying round and have requested that cricket fans come to Gaddafi Stadium to watch the matches and support the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered free entry to fans for matches at Gaddafi Stadium, a great initiative to encourage more people to support their team.

Wicketkeeper-batter, Najiha Alvi stated “We request fans to come to the stadium and support us. This is a very important opportunity for us and your support will be a great motivation.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz expressed that PCB’s decision to offer free entry to fans is very encouraging. “We want you to come to Gaddafi Stadium with your families and watch the matches. Your support is crucial for us”, she said.

Top spinner, Sadia Iqbal, mentioned that “we are hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and we ask fans to come to the stadium and support us. Your presence and encouragement mean a lot to us”.

Staff Report

