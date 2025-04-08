AGL68.5▲ 1.48 (0.02%)AIRLINK167.68▲ 2.32 (0.01%)BOP10.59▲ 0.2 (0.02%)CNERGY8.47▲ 0.64 (0.08%)DCL8.65▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML44.42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC127.85▲ 2.94 (0.02%)FCCL46.85▲ 1.2 (0.03%)FFL15.31▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 2.12 (0.02%)HUMNL13.15▲ 0.3 (0.02%)KEL4.3▲ 0.11 (0.03%)KOSM5.62▲ 0.15 (0.03%)MLCF61.15▲ 1.72 (0.03%)NBP76.49▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC217.24▲ 4.17 (0.02%)PAEL42.35▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PIBTL10.33▲ 0.4 (0.04%)PPL178▲ 3.21 (0.02%)PRL36.05▲ 1.69 (0.05%)PTC23.2▲ 0.5 (0.02%)SEARL96.3▲ 2.55 (0.03%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.98▲ 0.95 (0.03%)TPLP10.28▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.61▲ 0.53 (0.03%)TRG62.64▲ 1.71 (0.03%)UNITY26.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.05 (0.04%)

Class 9th latest model paper Urdu Compulsory for exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to conduct the annual exam of Urdu compulsory subject on April 10 (Thursday) as first annual examinations 2025 for class 9th are underway.

The 75-mark paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours and thirty minutes to complete the exams.

Before appearing in exams, it is crucial for students to understand the structure and style of the paper as this activity helps them manage the time accordingly and attempt the paper in an efficient way.

For this purpose, the Lahore board has shared model papers on its official website so students can take help from them.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

However, the students should not completely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them obtain high scores in the General Science.

Class 9 Urdu Compulsory Model Papers

The model paper can prove helpful for students to understand the structure of the upcoming paper. It will help them to learn about the time management, which is crucial while attempting the paper.

The Objective type comprises 15 multiple choice questions with each question having weightage of one mark.

In Subjective type, the students are required to attempt nine main questions with total 60 marks weightage.

The BISE Lahore has shared the model paper on his official website. Following is the complete model paper for Urdu Compulsory:

Our Correspondent

