Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Speech at Launching Ceremony of “Embracing the Chinese New Year 2025” 

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong shared thoughts at launch of the “Embracing the Chinese New Year 2025” event, extending warm greetings to overseas Chinese, Chinese enterprises, and students in Pakistan. Dear overseas Chinese, representatives of Chinese enterprises and students in Pakistan, media friends, ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, I would like to extend my warm welcome and sincere gratitude to all the guests for gracing the event.

The theme of today’s event is “embracing the Chinese New Year “. At this moment, we are more concerned about our compatriots in the earthquake-stricken areas of Xizang. In the wake of the earthquake, General Secretary Xi Jinping immediately made important instructions. A day later, he personally presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau Standing Committee to further study and deploy the relief work. He not only required all-out efforts to search for and rescue survivors, and to treat the injured, but also required proper resettlement of victims to ensure them to stay safe and warm in winter, which highly reflected the philosophy of putting people first and putting people’s life first.

As a Chinese saying goes, if one side is in trouble, all sides will support. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, all relevant departments,provinces and people from all walks of life worked together in earthquake relief work, once again demonstrating the fine tradition of the Chinese nation of helping each other and working together. As General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, the greatness of a nation lies in the fact that it never gives up, shrinks, or stops in the face of any difficulties and risks, and perseveres in fighting for its own future and destiny. We firmly believe that regardless of sudden natural disasters or complex and severe external environments, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the scientific guidance, and with the solidarity of Chinese people of all ethnic groups, we can overcome difficulties and move forward courageously, and continuously push forward the great cause of building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation.I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to President Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz for writing to President Xi Jinping on the earthquake in Dingri county, Xizang. In the letters, they express sincere condolences and Pakistan’s willingness to provide all possible assistance.

History and reality have repeatedly proved that a strong country is a solid guarantee for China people to withstand risks and challenges, and national unity is an important force for the Chinese nation to overcome difficulties and obstacles. In the past year of 2024, despite increasing external pressure and increasing internal difficulties, China’s economy has continued to stabilize and improve. The annual GDP is expected to exceed 130 trillion yuan. Among them, total grain output has reached a new level of 1.4 trillion jin for the first time, the annual output of new energy vehicles has exceeded 10 million for the first time, the annual express delivery volume surpassed the 150-billion-parcel mark for the first time, and the annual passenger volume of China’s railway network has exceeded 4 billion for the first time. This is the result of joint efforts of people of all ethnic groups across China, as well as the positive contributions of overseas Chinese, including those in Pakistan. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of you. Just as General Secretary Xi pointed out that in the big family of the Chinese nation, only by holding together tightly like pomegranate seeds, loving each other and helping each other can we realize the great dream of national rejuvenation, and the flowers of national unity and progress last forever. We will fully implement the guidance. I hope and firmly believe that everyone will further forge a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation, more actively support the development of China, promote China-Pakistan cooperation, and make new and greater contributions to comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese modernization. The embassy is the home of our compatriots overseas. We will provide service with heart and soul so that everyone can feel the warmth of the motherland.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that China’s development cannot be separated from the world, and the prosperity of the world also needs China. Only when the world is good, China will be good, and when China is good, the world will be better.We stand ready to provide new opportunities for the world with the new development of Chinese modernization, and first benefit our iron friend Pakistan.

In the past year, President Xi Jinping maintained close communication with President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz, and reached important consensus on promoting China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, especially on forging an “upgraded version” of CPEC. Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Shehbaz’s mutual visits this year have effectively promoted cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Last month, Khunjerab-Sost Pass has realized the all year-round function, becoming a landmark progress in China-Pakistan relations in the new era, and once again demonstrating the deep foundation of the ironclad friendship. The Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which can create 40,000 jobs directly and indirectly during the peak period of construction, has officially started , showing the huge potential of practical cooperation between the two countries. We stand ready to continue to strengthen the docking of development strategies with Pakistan, deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, forge an “upgraded version” of the CPEC construction, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two countries and their peoples.

Last but no least, I wish you all a happy Chinese new year! Thank you for your strong support in the past year. I wish you all the best in the new year!