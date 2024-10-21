What names are being considered for parliamentary committee for selecting new Chief Justice?

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan approved new constitutional amendments to empower lawmakers in picking Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Amendment Bill was passed in early Monday in what marked culmination of months of negotiations after overnight session of the National Assembly, as the lower house of parliament. After President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the formation of parliamentary committee to appoint the new Chief Justice of Pakistan is underway.

This committee will play a crucial role in judicial appointments, reflecting recent shifts in legislative power over the judiciary.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq requested nominations for the committee, which will consist of 12 members—eight from the National Assembly and four from the Senate. Pakistan Peoples Party proposed Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar as candidates from the National Assembly, while Farooq H. Naek is suggested for the Senate.

The Speaker is also awaiting names from the Leader of the Opposition and may reach out to other opposition parties if necessary.

The establishment of this committee marks a significant step in the new appointment process, which is part of broader judicial reforms enacted through the 26th Amendment.