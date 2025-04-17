Tough contest expected in NA-213 Umerkot by-election today

UMERKOT – A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Candidate Saba Talpur and GDA-backed candidate Laal Chand Malhi in by-election of NA-213, Umerkot.

The polling, which started at 8:00 am, is underway for the by-election in NA-213 Umerkot, and will continue until 5:00 pm.

According to the reports, 18 candidates are taking part in the by-election but competition is expected between the PPP and opposition’s candidate.

The NA-213 Umerkot seat fell vacant following the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur. There are 498 polling stations set up across the constituency, of which 269 have been declared sensitive and 91 highly sensitive.

The elections are taking plat at the moment when the opposition parites in Sindh are protesting against controversial six canals, water of Indus River and demands of fair share of water. The PPP, which is strong ally part of the ruling PML-N in the center, has also strongly opposed the six canals project. Last week, CM Murad threatened to quit the government over the said project if it continued.

The government and the opposition both are making efforts to win the elections.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supported Saba Talpur and asked the workers and voters of the constituency to play role for the victory of the party candidate while GDA and PTI leaders have asked the people and voters to vote Laal Chand Malhi.

The strict security arrangements have been made in the constituency to maintain the law and order, and to stop any untoward incident.