Kitchen Cuisine, Cakes & Bakes, U-Bank, Bank Islami among 226 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 226 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore on Monday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 50 each businesses on Main Boulevard Wapda Town and Township’s Madar-e-Millat Road, 40 in Jubilee Town, Canal Bank Road 30, Johar Town 25, Subzazar 21 and 10 in Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Sealed premises include Kitchen Cuisine, Cakes & Bakes, U-Bank, Bank Islami, Allied School, Zicas School, American Lycetuff, Afzal Electronics, pharmacy, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, showrooms and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.