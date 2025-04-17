AGL63.5▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.3▲ 5.85 (0.03%)BOP11.29▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.51▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML43.2▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC126.26▲ 3 (0.02%)FCCL46.26▲ 1.28 (0.03%)FFL15.76▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC142.85▲ 0.97 (0.01%)HUMNL12.95▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.81▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF63.98▲ 3.22 (0.05%)NBP86.35▲ 5.07 (0.06%)OGDC212.5▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▲ 0.41 (0.01%)PIBTL10.42▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL170.45▲ 0.77 (0.00%)PRL34.6▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC22.58▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL94.49▲ 0.48 (0.01%)TELE7.29▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.85▲ 0.83 (0.02%)TPLP10.1▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET21▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TRG65.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY27.41▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

UK Minister Lord Wajid Khan, Interior Minister Naqvi vow to enhance ties in diverse sectors

Uk Minister Lord Wajid Khan Interior Minister Naqvi Vow To Enhance Ties In Diverse Sectors
ISLAMABAD – British Minister for Faith and Communities Lord Wajid Khan called on Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. Both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including counter-terrorism, security, and prevention of cross-border crimes.

During the conversation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest.

Lord Wajid Khan condemned the recent attack on the Jaffer Express and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He acknowledged Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, saying, “We greatly value the efforts and sacrifices Pakistan has made in this global struggle.”

Minister Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces have made exemplary sacrifices that serve as a model for the international community. “Pakistan remains the only country where every segment of society has made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” he added. He also stressed that the global community must stand by Pakistan in this fight without delay, highlighting the significant role the UK can play.

Lord Wajid Khan also thanked the Ministry of Interior for facilitating the resettlement of Afghan refugees to the UK.

Addressing the matter of illegal foreign residents, Interior Minister Naqvi said that the repatriation process is being carried out in a dignified and orderly manner. “Illegal immigrants are being returned to their countries with respect, and no action is being taken against those with valid legal documents,” he clarified.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry added that all possible support is being provided to illegal foreign nationals during the repatriation process.

