Lahore, Punjab weather update; smog/mist likely to prevail

LAHORE – Smog/mist will likely prevail in Lahore and plains of Punjab on Tuesday, Wednesday during evening and morning hours.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold weather is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Smog/mist will likely prevail in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur and surroundings during evening and morning hours.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 33-35°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in Murree and Galliyat.

Smog/mist occurred in Lahore and plains which disturbed normal routine life by reducing visibility early morning and late at night.

Bahawalpur and Multan remained the hottest places in Punjab where the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Maximum temperature in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 35°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.