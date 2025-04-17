Anoushey Ashraf’s wedding festivities begin in Türkiye

ISTANBUL – Celebrated Pakistani actress and television host Anoushey Ashraf has officially kicked off her wedding celebrations in Türkiye as pictures from the event are making waves on the social media.

Anoushey, known not only for her contributions to television but also for her advocacy for environmental causes and animal rights, has long been admired for her multifaceted career.

Now, she is making headlines once again as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

Taking Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her wedding festivities and offered fans a sneak peek into the celebrations held at her favorite destination, Türkiye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Asif (@rraannaayy)

Dressed in an elegant light green outfit, Anoushey looked radiant as she posed for pictures that have since gone viral.

Anoushey Ashraf tied the knot with her longtime friend Shahab Raza Mirza in June last year, in an intimate nikkah ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple’s wedding festivities, however, are now being held on a larger scale abroad.

Following the viral images, fans and fellow celebrities have been pouring in heartfelt wishes and congratulatory messages for the actress on social media.