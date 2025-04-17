Four Pakistani players shine at Australian Junior Open Squash 2025

SYDNEY – Pakistani junior squash players delivered an impressive performance at the Australian Junior Open 2025, securing titles in multiple age categories and showcasing the country’s rising talent on the international stage.

In a remarkable family feat, three sisters—Mahnoor Ali, Mehwish Ali, and Sehrish Ali represented Pakistan in different girls’ categories, with Mahnoor and Mehwish claiming championship titles.

Mahnoor Ali dominated the Girls Under-13 final, defeating Ryo Kuwabata in straight sets with scores of 11-2, 11-5 and 11-6, earning her first international title. Her elder sister, Mehwish Ali, went on to win the Girls Under-17 category, overcoming Aideen Elmajo with a commanding performance of 11-5, 11-5 and 11-7. Their younger sister, Sehrish Ali, also reached the Under-15 final but lost after a closely contested match, finishing as runner-up.

In the boys’ competition, Azaan Ali Khan lifted the Boys Under-17 title after defeating Henry Cross in a dominant straight-set victory, 3-0. In the Boys Under-11 category, Ahmed Ali Naz claimed another title for Pakistan by beating Freddie Goldsmith in a spirited final.

The success of Pakistani players in multiple categories marks an important achievement for Pakistan’s squash revival at the junior level. It also highlights the depth of young talent, particularly among the female athletes, who are making their mark in international competitions.

The players are now being hailed by the squash community and national sporting bodies for their outstanding performances and commitment to the sport for Pakistan.