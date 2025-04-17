What is new UAE digital identification system replacing Emirates IDs?

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making strides in digital transformation with upcoming initiative aiming at digital identification system that will end a requirement to present a physical Emirates ID to avail various services in the country.

The UAE government is expected to launch the new system within a year with reports stating that it will use facial recognition and biometric identification to make the availability of several services easier for citizens and residents.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has already introduced the e-Emirates ID which is acceptable in various sectors such as healthcare, banking and telecommunications.

The matter related to launch of the digital identification system came under discussion when Federal National Council (FNC) member expressed concerns over a requirement to present physical Emirates ID for accessing services.

He lamented that patients are still required to show their ID cards to avail the health related services, Khaleej Times reported. He called for immediate measures to streamline the identity verification system in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, said the government has already expanded e-Emirates ID in several services, adding that it will be expanded in other sectors.

“According to ICP The new system, which will be facilitated via the UAEPASS app, will have challenges related to identity verification. Collaboration with various partners will help develop and test advanced biometric identification systems, while also encouraging key partners from all sectors to adopt these technologies within the authority’s systems,” the UAE-based media outlet reported.