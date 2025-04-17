CM Punjab Wildlife Internship 2025 – Eligibility, stipend, application process

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched Wildlife Internship Program 2025 to equip youth with skills regarding animal care and conservation.

“Enhance your academic journey with practical exposure to animal care and conservation,” the provincial government encouraged students to apply for the internship.

During the internship, the selected candidates will be give experience regarding hands-on animal handling, zoo management, animal care, wildlife conservation, animal behavior observation and animal nutrition.

Punjab Wildlife Internship Eligibility

Fresh graduates with degrees of BS (Hons) in Zoology or DV completed within the last two years are eligible to apply for the internship program.

Duration

The duration of the internship program will be three months.

Punjab Wildlife Internship Stipend

The selected candidates will be given Rs60,000 per month during the wildlife internship. Furthermore, certificates endorsed by the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department will be awarded upon successful completion of the internship

Where to Apply

The interested candidates can apply for the internship by visiting https://wildlife.punjab.gov.pk/ where they need to enter the relevant details.

The deadline to apply for the internship has been set as April 23, 2025.