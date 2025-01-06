Voting for PSL Fans’ Choice Awards begins with best batter category

LAHORE – The voting process for the Fans’ Choice Awards is set to begin today with the voting for the best batter to take place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL PSL from today at 6pm.

With the HBL PSL set to welcome its landmark 10th edition later this year, the Fans’ Choice Awards mark the celebration of some of the star players who have entertained the fans and contributed towards the popularity of the tournament worldwide.

The nominees for the best batter of the HBL PSL include the top-three leading run-getters across the nine seasons – Babar Azam (3504), Fakhar Zaman (2525) and Mohammad Rizwan (2403).

The voting for the six categories will take place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL PSL till Friday, 10 January and the winners of the Fans’ Choice Awards will be announced on Saturday, 11 January at the Players’ Draft ceremony.

A total of six lucky fans, who cast their votes on the HBL PSL YouTube channel between 5-10 January, will also become eligible to win 2025 edition tickets through a lucky draw.

Given below are the other five categories: (Nominees to be revealed on the HBL PSL official social media handles at the start of voting every day)

Best bowler

Best all-rounder

MVPs of the HBL PSL

Best individual performance – Batting and Bowling

HBL PSL Icon Award