Karachi to get 24/7 New Passport counters at THESE NADRA Mega Centers

KARACHI – NADRA mega centers in Karachi will offer Passport related services for citizens in the country’s financial hub Karachi.

In bid to streamline services, the Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, announced the opening of two new passport offices within NADRA mega centers in Karachi in North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi (SITE).

This decision comes to clear the backlog of pending passport applications across the country. In the last six months, 3.3 million passports were processed, 1.9 million in the urgent category, and over 7lac in fast-track category.

The backlog was cleared with the tireless efforts of NADRA’s production team, who worked non-stop to meet the increasing demand. Citizens are now advised to directly collect their passports from regional passport offices, as the delivery process has been completed, and waiting for notifications is no longer necessary.

The newly constructed Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office are now operational. The Islamabad office, in particular, is operating 24/7 to better serve the public.

This expansion of passport services is part of ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and convenience for citizens across the country.