Jazz Cash Bill Payments, Amount Withdrawal Charges for 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani mobile wallet JazzCash fee structure for deposits and interbank transfers includes Excise Duty (FED) and charges.
Several OTC services are free, including cash withdrawals from CNIC, money transfers from CNIC to a mobile wallet, utility bill payments, postpaid bill payments, and donations. However, for Interbank Fund Transfers (IBFT), there are charges based on the transaction amount.
For amounts up to Rs1,000, consumers need to fee of Rs35, which increases progressively as the amount rises. Transfers by up to Rs2,500 incur a fee of Rs. 50, while amounts between Rs. 40,001 and Rs. 50,000 are charged Rs400.
JazzCash Amount Charges 2025
|Amount
|Charges
|0 – 1,000
|Rs. 35
|1,001 – 2,500
|Rs. 50
|2,501 – 4,000
|Rs. 65
|4,001 – 6,000
|Rs. 80
|6,001 – 8,000
|Rs. 90
|8,001 – 10,000
|Rs. 105
|10,001 – 13,000
|Rs. 120
|13,001 – 15,000
|Rs. 130
|15,001 – 20,000
|Rs. 165
|20,001 – 25,000
|Rs. 200
|25,001 – 30,000
|Rs. 250
|30,001 – 40,000
|Rs. 325
|40,001 – 50,000
|Rs. 400
JazzCash CNIC Charges
|Service
|Amount
|Charges
|Money Transfer from M-Wallet to CNIC
|0 – 1,000
|Rs. 55
|1,001 – 2,500
|Rs. 110
|2,501 – 4,000
|Rs. 160
|4,001 – 6,000
|Rs. 215
|6,001 – 8,000
|Rs. 270
|8,001 – 10,000
|Rs. 320
|10,001 – 13,000
|Rs. 375
|13,001 – 16,000
|Rs. 430
|16,001 – 20,000
|Rs. 500
|20,001 – 25,000
|Rs. 650
|Money Transfer from CNIC to M-Wallet
|0 – 1,000
|Rs. 25
|1,001 – 2,500
|Rs. 30
|2,501 – 4,000
|Rs. 40
|4,001 – 10,000
|Rs. 55
|10,001 – 20,000
|Rs. 120
|20,001 – 30,000
|Rs. 200
|30,001 – 40,000
|Rs. 275
|40,001 – 50,000
|Rs. 350
|Cash Out from Mobile Wallet
|1 – 200
|Rs. 7
|201 – 500
|Rs. 12
|501 – 1,000
|Rs. 20
|1,001 – 2,500
|Rs. 40
|2,501 – 4,000
|Rs. 70
|4,001 – 6,000
|Rs. 100
|6,001 – 8,000
|Rs. 130
|8,001 – 10,000
|Rs. 180
|10,001 – 13,000
|Rs. 230
|13,001 – 16,000
|Rs. 280
|16,001 – 20,000
|Rs. 330
|20,001 – 25,000
|Rs. 380
|25,001 – 30,000
|Rs. 470
|30,001 – 40,000
|Rs. 560
|40,001 – 50,000
|Rs. 690
|Cash Out from ATM
|500 – 2,500
|Rs. 25
|3,000 – 5,000
|Rs. 50
|5,500 – 10,000
|Rs. 100
|10,000 – 20,000
|Rs. 150
|> 20,000
|Rs. 200
These updates come as part of JazzCash’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience by providing more clarity and predictability in transaction costs.
The service continues to cater to a growing base of users who rely on its platform for day-to-day financial transactions, including utility bill payments, mobile top-ups, and money transfers.
2025 Step-by-Step Guide to get BISP Payments through JazzCash