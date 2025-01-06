AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Jazz Cash Bill Payments, Amount Withdrawal Charges for 2025

Jazz Cash Bill Payments Amount Withdrawal Charges For 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistani mobile wallet JazzCash fee structure for deposits and interbank transfers includes Excise Duty (FED) and charges.

Several OTC services are free, including cash withdrawals from CNIC, money transfers from CNIC to a mobile wallet, utility bill payments, postpaid bill payments, and donations. However, for Interbank Fund Transfers (IBFT), there are charges based on the transaction amount.

For amounts up to Rs1,000, consumers need to fee of Rs35, which increases progressively as the amount rises. Transfers by up to Rs2,500 incur a fee of Rs. 50, while amounts between Rs. 40,001 and Rs. 50,000 are charged Rs400.

JazzCash Amount Charges 2025

Amount Charges
0 – 1,000 Rs. 35
1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 50
2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 65
4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 80
6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 90
8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 105
10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 120
13,001 – 15,000 Rs. 130
15,001 – 20,000 Rs. 165
20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 200
25,001 – 30,000 Rs. 250
30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 325
40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 400

JazzCash CNIC Charges 

Service Amount Charges
Money Transfer from M-Wallet to CNIC 0 – 1,000 Rs. 55
1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 110
2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 160
4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 215
6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 270
8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 320
10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 375
13,001 – 16,000 Rs. 430
16,001 – 20,000 Rs. 500
20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 650
Money Transfer from CNIC to M-Wallet 0 – 1,000 Rs. 25
1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 30
2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 40
4,001 – 10,000 Rs. 55
10,001 – 20,000 Rs. 120
20,001 – 30,000 Rs. 200
30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 275
40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 350
Cash Out from Mobile Wallet 1 – 200 Rs. 7
201 – 500 Rs. 12
501 – 1,000 Rs. 20
1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 40
2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 70
4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 100
6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 130
8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 180
10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 230
13,001 – 16,000 Rs. 280
16,001 – 20,000 Rs. 330
20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 380
25,001 – 30,000 Rs. 470
30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 560
40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 690
Cash Out from ATM 500 – 2,500 Rs. 25
3,000 – 5,000 Rs. 50
5,500 – 10,000 Rs. 100
10,000 – 20,000 Rs. 150
> 20,000 Rs. 200

 

These updates come as part of JazzCash’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience by providing more clarity and predictability in transaction costs.

The service continues to cater to a growing base of users who rely on its platform for day-to-day financial transactions, including utility bill payments, mobile top-ups, and money transfers.

2025 Step-by-Step Guide to get BISP Payments through JazzCash

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Good News for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai, other UAE states on visit visa

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore man killed by contract killer in exchange for Umrah Tickets

  • Pakistan

BISE Lahore’s New QR Code makes Degree Verification Faster and Safer; details inside

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rain, snowfall predicted

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer