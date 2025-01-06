Jazz Cash Bill Payments, Amount Withdrawal Charges for 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani mobile wallet JazzCash fee structure for deposits and interbank transfers includes Excise Duty (FED) and charges.

Several OTC services are free, including cash withdrawals from CNIC, money transfers from CNIC to a mobile wallet, utility bill payments, postpaid bill payments, and donations. However, for Interbank Fund Transfers (IBFT), there are charges based on the transaction amount.

For amounts up to Rs1,000, consumers need to fee of Rs35, which increases progressively as the amount rises. Transfers by up to Rs2,500 incur a fee of Rs. 50, while amounts between Rs. 40,001 and Rs. 50,000 are charged Rs400.

JazzCash Amount Charges 2025

Amount Charges 0 – 1,000 Rs. 35 1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 50 2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 65 4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 80 6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 90 8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 105 10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 120 13,001 – 15,000 Rs. 130 15,001 – 20,000 Rs. 165 20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 200 25,001 – 30,000 Rs. 250 30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 325 40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 400

JazzCash CNIC Charges

Service Amount Charges Money Transfer from M-Wallet to CNIC 0 – 1,000 Rs. 55 1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 110 2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 160 4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 215 6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 270 8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 320 10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 375 13,001 – 16,000 Rs. 430 16,001 – 20,000 Rs. 500 20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 650 Money Transfer from CNIC to M-Wallet 0 – 1,000 Rs. 25 1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 30 2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 40 4,001 – 10,000 Rs. 55 10,001 – 20,000 Rs. 120 20,001 – 30,000 Rs. 200 30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 275 40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 350 Cash Out from Mobile Wallet 1 – 200 Rs. 7 201 – 500 Rs. 12 501 – 1,000 Rs. 20 1,001 – 2,500 Rs. 40 2,501 – 4,000 Rs. 70 4,001 – 6,000 Rs. 100 6,001 – 8,000 Rs. 130 8,001 – 10,000 Rs. 180 10,001 – 13,000 Rs. 230 13,001 – 16,000 Rs. 280 16,001 – 20,000 Rs. 330 20,001 – 25,000 Rs. 380 25,001 – 30,000 Rs. 470 30,001 – 40,000 Rs. 560 40,001 – 50,000 Rs. 690 Cash Out from ATM 500 – 2,500 Rs. 25 3,000 – 5,000 Rs. 50 5,500 – 10,000 Rs. 100 10,000 – 20,000 Rs. 150 > 20,000 Rs. 200

These updates come as part of JazzCash’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience by providing more clarity and predictability in transaction costs.

The service continues to cater to a growing base of users who rely on its platform for day-to-day financial transactions, including utility bill payments, mobile top-ups, and money transfers.