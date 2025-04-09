How Pakistanis can check Saudi Arabia Iqama validity online April 2025?

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia offers both online and offline services for foreign residents, including Pakistani nationals, to check the status of their Iqama (residence permit).

The Saudi Ministry of Interior is the competent authority to issue Iqama, a residence permit, to expatriates, including Pakistanis, residing in the Kingdom

Iqama is an essential document as it severs as a proof of your legal residency in the Kingdom. It is also mandatory for employment, obtaining government services, get driving license and other others.

Expatriates are required to keep their valid Iqama updated as they can face fine or legal action due to absence of it.

It is crucial for them to check the status of their iqamas regularly to find if it is expired or not.

The Saudi Iqama holders can check the status of their residence permit through both ways online and offline.

Check Iqama Status Online

The expatriates can check the expiry date of their Iqama online through three ways:

Ministry of Labor website

An expatriate can check the status of Iqama through the Ministry of Labor’s official website by providing their Iqama number and date of birth.

After completing the captcha verification, you will need to press the Next button to get results.

You can also check the status of your Iqama through the Absher app. You are required to log in to the app using username or Iqama number.

After getting logged in, select the ‘Query Iqama Expiry Service,’ and you will get all relevant details on mobile phone screen.

Iqama Status through SMS

A quick way to check the Iqama status is via SMS. Expatriates are required to send an SMS to the correct network number with specific details:

Message format: Type 12*SponsorID*Iqama number and send it to one of the following numbers:

STC (Sawa): 888994

Mobily: 624444

Zain: 709444

You will get the details in reply.

Check Iqama Status offline

Those who find it difficult to check the status of Iqama online, they can physically visit any nearest Jawazat (passport office) for it.