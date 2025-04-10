UAE’s five year visa

THE announcement by UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, regarding the issuance of a five-year multiple-entry visa for Pakistani nationals, is a welcome development and a powerful manifestation of deep-rooted and fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations.

The declaration was made during Ambassador Al-Zaabi’s meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House in Karachi.

This progressive step reaffirms what the UAE has consistently demonstrated over the years: it has never closed its doors to the people of Pakistan.

Understandably, the issuance of visas remains the sovereign right of any nation.

Like all responsible states, the UAE exercises due diligence in vetting visa applicants.

Recent concerns regarding increased scrutiny of Pakistani travellers were primarily a response to specific behavioural issues such as the misuse of visit visas for activities like begging or the irresponsible actions of certain social media influencers.

These concerns were procedural, not political and they targeted individuals who posed challenges—not the Pakistani community as a whole.

The UAE’s policies are guided by the need to preserve law, order and public decency in a nation that has made tremendous strides in economic development, tourism and global outreach.

We respect and appreciate the UAE’s strict visa issuance process, which reflects its aspiration to maintain social harmony and protect its progress.

Rather than viewing these measures with apprehension, we should see them as a necessary filter.

The five-year visa initiative is more than a travel document—it is a bridge to greater interaction, collaboration and opportunity.

It has the potential to strengthen bilateral relations by facilitating exchanges in commerce, tourism, education and culture.

It is a golden opportunity to enhance mutual understanding and build enduring partnerships across a range of fields.

With this generous gesture comes responsibility.

It is incumbent upon our people to uphold the laws of the UAE.

The strength of this relationship will depend not only on diplomatic goodwill but also on the conduct of individuals who represent Pakistan abroad.

Simultaneously, it is essential for our government to remain engaged with the UAE leadership to ensure that bilateral relations are not only maintained but elevated into a robust economic partnership—one that offers mutual benefit and long-term sustainability.