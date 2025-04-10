China’s green transformation: A model for world

AS the world grapples with the pressing challenges of climate change, a few nations have demonstrated a commitment to green transformation as comprehensively as China.

From pioneering clean energy technologies to implementing large-scale ecological restoration projects, China’s approach to sustainable development is not only ambitious but also tailored to its socio-economic landscape.

Contrary to Western skepticism, China’s green initiatives address issues such as economic resilience, energy security and environmental stability.

More importantly, China’s environmental leadership is shaping the global green agenda, offering an alternative model to Western-led frameworks.

China’s green transformation is neither accidental nor reactive.

Rather, it is embedded in the country’s long-term strategic vision.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) and China’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 signal the country’s intent to place sustainability at an important part of its development.

Unlike many countries where environmental policy often falls victim to political polarization, China’s governance allows for long-term planning and decisive action.

One of the most impressive aspects of China’s environmental policy is its dual focus: reducing carbon emissions while simultaneously maintaining economic growth.

The notion that environmental action must come at the cost of economic development has been effectively challenged by China, where green policies are driving technological innovation and industrial competitiveness.

The government’s ecological civilization framework integrates environmental goals with economic planning, ensuring that green development is not seen as a constraint but an opportunity.

China’s leadership in clean energy is unparalleled.

It is the world’s largest producer, consumer and investor in renewable energy, outpacing Western nations that once dominated this sector.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China’s share in all the manufacturing stages of solar panels exceeds 80 percent and it is home to the world’s top 10 suppliers of solar photovoltaic manufacturing equipment.

The country accounts for almost 60% percent of new renewable capacity expected to become operational globally by 2028.

Beyond traditional renewables, China is also at the forefront of next-generation energy solutions including hydrogen energy, energy storage systems, and advanced nuclear technologies.

It is leading the development of high-voltage direct current transmission lines, enabling efficient transportation of renewable energy from remote regions to urban areas.

These investments enhance energy security, and demonstrate China’s commitment to advancing sustainable development and fostering international collaboration in the global transition to low-carbon economies.

No discussion of China’s green transformation is complete without addressing its electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

China is home to the largest EV market in the world, accounting for nearly 60 percent of global EV sales in 2023, according to the IEA.

Companies like BYD, NIO, and XPeng are challenging Western auto giants, proving that China is not just catching up but setting the pace for the industry.

China’s dominance in lithium-ion battery production has fostered a strategic edge in the global transition to green mobility.

The government’s subsidies, infrastructure development, and stringent emission regulations have created an ecosystem wherein EV adoption is not a luxury but a norm.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, by the end of 2024, the total number of electric vehicle charging poles in the country had reached 12.82 million, marking a 49.1 percent year-on-year increase.

China’s environmental commitment has expanded beyond energy and transportation to large-scale ecological restoration projects.

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, also known as the Great Green Wall of China, is one of the world’s largest afforestation initiatives.

It is designed to combat desertification by planting billions of trees across northern China.

Similarly, the Yangtze River Protection Law, featuring a 10-year fishing moratorium — the first of its kind — testified to China’s commitment to safeguarding the biodiversity of Asia’s longest river and its vital water resources.

Beijing’s “sponge city” initiative, which reimagines urban infrastructure to enhance water absorption and mitigate flooding, is a forward-thinking solution to climate-induced urban challenges.

These efforts show how China’s environmental policies integrate emission reduction, climate adaptation, and ecological restoration.

China’s green transformation has also exerted significant international influence.

The Green Silk Road is channelling investments into renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-resilient agriculture in developing nations.

Moreover, China’s influence in global climate diplomacy is growing.

At COP28 and COP29, China played a key role in brokering agreements on climate finance and renewable energy targets.

While Western nations often push developing countries to adopt aggressive climate policies without offering substantial financial or technological support, China’s approach has been more pragmatic.

It is providing green technology and infrastructure while respecting national development priorities.

Despite these achievements, China continues to face criticism, particularly from Western media outlets and policymakers.

Critics argue that China is the world’s largest carbon emitter overall, but this perspective often overlooks the fact that the U.S.and other Western nations still lead in per capita emissions and shoulder a greater historical responsibility for climate change.

It also overlooks the reality that China is making the fastest and most substantial strides in reducing emissions.

The West’s emphasis on “climate shaming” often lacks nuance.

Unlike developed countries which industrialized centuries ago without environmental constraints, China is undergoing rapid modernization while simultaneously managing the world’s largest decarbonization effort.

Holding China to the same emission standards as countries that have already reached peak industrialization disregards the complexities of development.

While China’s green progress is impressive, challenges remain.

The transition from coal to renewables is ongoing, and economic pressures may test the resilience of its environmental commitments.

However, the trajectory is clear: China is not just following global sustainability trends.

It is setting them.

As the world seeks solutions to climate change, China’s model is already offering invaluable experience.

Rather than dismissing China’s efforts, Western countries should engage with and learn from its successes.

The global green transition won’t be won by ideological divides but by collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

If China continues on this path, it will not only meet its climate goals but also redefine the future of sustainable development.

—The author is the climate change & environment advisor to the chief minister of Balochistan, Pakistan.