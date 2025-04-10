Fee for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to update passport information through Absher

RIYADH – Pakistani citizens and other expatriates living in Saudi Arabia can now update information of their passports through Absher platform by paying a certain fee instead of visiting the Jawazat (passport office).

The expatriates need to update their information of their travelling document when they get their passports renewed as they get new expiry date.

The Absher services are available to the expatriates, including Pakistanis, who are aged above 18 years after renewal of their passports.

How to Update Passport Information via Absher

Pakistani nationals can update the information through Absher account of their employer. They are required to click the “My Services” section, then selecting the “Passports” section, navigating to the Resident Identity Services, and update their passport information.

The users are required to upload a clear photo of the passport to the Absher website and later the applicant agrees to an undertaking stating that the previous passport must not be lost, and there is not a report of ‘absence from work’ against the foreign worker.

The passport information can be updated for one worker once in every five years. If the resident has to get the duplicate passport due to losing it, he/she will need to visit the Jawazat office.

According to Saudi Gazette, the online service of updating information will not be available if the previous passport contains family members who have later got new passports. In this situation, they need to visit the Jawazat office for updating the information.

Fee for Passport Information Update

For updating the passport information through Absher, the applicant will require to pay service charges of 69 Saudi Riyals including Value Added Tax.