Smotrich threatens to block even a single grain of wheat into Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM – Israeli brutalities and barbarism crossed all limits as it now threatened to use food as a weapon of war against the Palestinians in Gaza stip.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened that not a single grain of wheat would be allowed into the Gaza strip.

According to international news agencies, Israel threatened to starve the helpless Palestinians who have survived brutal bombings and Israeli terrorism.

Smotrich said until Hamas releases Israeli soldiers and hostages, the food and aid would not be provided to the people of Gaza.

He further declared that not even a grain of wheat would enter Gaza until the hostages are freed.

The hate-filled and inhumane statement comes at a time when Gaza is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of Palestinians suffering from hunger, thirst, and a shortage of medicines.

The international community and human rights organizations have strongly condemned the threatening statement, emphasizing that using food as a weapon of war is a grave violation of the human rights.

The Palestinian authorities have called the Israeli minister’s remarks “cruel and inhumane” and urged the global community to intervene immediately.

It may be mentioned here that, according to the United Nations, Gaza is facing famine-like conditions. Over 70% of the population is experiencing daily food shortages, and even basic medical facilities in hospitals have collapsed.