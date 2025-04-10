Good news for Pakistanis as passport processing to go completely online

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens would not have to face any hassle regarding processing of passports as the process is being made completely online.

Director General Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi has confirmed that a mobile app would be launched soon which would remove the hassle of going to the passport office for having the travel document.

In a news report, Qazi announced that the mobile application would be launched in two months which would allow the applicants to submit their request and even pay the fee online, adding that a web application was already available.

The official confirmed that starting from applying for the passport to the final step, everything would be online and e-passport would be delivered at the doorstep of the applicant residing anywhere across the world.

Qazi also highlighted the issues the department faced when he assumed the charge as DG including lamination papers and shortage of ink which resulted in the backlog of passports, thanking the interior minister, prime minister as well as top officials of the government for having played a crucial role to remove the backlog.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi also elaborated that the building of Directorate General of Passport and Immigration has been declared as ”critical infrastructure’ so that there is no unauthorized access to the building.