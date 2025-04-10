Economic stability, declining interest rates attracting increased foreign investment: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the economic stability, reduced inflation and a significant drop in interest rate has increased investments from friendly countries in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) here, said that increasing the country’s exports to boost national revenue was among the government’s priorities.

During the meeting, interim recommendations of the committee formed to make the scheme more effective and benefitting the export sector were presented.

The Prime Minister said businesses and investments are being facilitated through Information Technology reforms and digitalization of the tax system.

The prime minister instructed for further consultation with the relevant experts on the committee’s recommendations to improve the scheme for facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export-oriented industries.

He directed the committee to finalize its interim recommendations after further consultations and present the report soon.

The Prime Minister expressed hope of achieving Sustainable Development Goals through a comprehensive consultative process.

Shehbaz Sharif said the cost of industrial production would be reduced due to reduction in electricity prices, resulting in a boost in both production and exports.

He said reduced cost of production would enable Pakistani products to compete internationally.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Prime Minister’s Advisor Syed Tauqir Shah, Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and prominent figures from the export industry.—Agencies