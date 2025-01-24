Bollywood director Varma sentenced to three months in jail

MUMBAI – Mumbai’s Andheri Magistrate Court sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months in prison in a seven-year-old check bounce case.

The director of the renowned films like Satya and Rangeela was also present there.

The court ordered Ram Gopal Varma to pay INR372,219 to the complainant company, Shree, which dealt in hard disks.

Shree’s lawyers informed the court that the dispute began in 2018 when the company supplied hard disks to Ram Gopal Varma’s production company upon request.

Tax invoices worth INR238,220 were issued between February and March 2018.

According to the complainant, Ram Gopal Varma’s company issued a check on June 1, 2018, but it bounced due to insufficient funds. The company later issued another check on August 22, 2018 by assuring payment but that too bounced.

Despite the multiple attempts to recover the amount and sending legal notices to Ram Gopal Varma, the payment was not made.

Ram Gopal Varma while responding to the case issued a clarification and said, “I want to clarify that this is a seven-year-old case involving an amount of INR238,000, which is linked to a former employee,”.