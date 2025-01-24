AGL52.25▲ 4.56 (0.10%)AIRLINK196.6▲ 3.04 (0.02%)BOP10.31▲ 0.36 (0.04%)CNERGY7.9▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML48.5▲ 2.65 (0.06%)DGKC108.6▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)FCCL39.9▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)FFL17.04▲ 0.18 (0.01%)HUBC133.89▲ 1.31 (0.01%)HUMNL14.1▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.78▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.65▲ 0.03 (0.00%)MLCF47.11▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)NBP63.25▲ 1.26 (0.02%)OGDC215.36▲ 1.45 (0.01%)PAEL41.95▲ 0.71 (0.02%)PIBTL8.51▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL183.98▲ 1.63 (0.01%)PRL42.95▲ 0.99 (0.02%)PTC25.11▲ 0.21 (0.01%)SEARL110.5▲ 3.66 (0.03%)TELE9▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL34.3▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP13▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET22.7▲ 0.77 (0.04%)TRG67.3▲ 0.35 (0.01%)UNITY33▲ 0.65 (0.02%)WTL1.82▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

UAE Emirates ID fee update for Pakistani nationals – Jan 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – Emirates ID serves as an identity documents for both UAE citizen and residents, including Pakistani nationals.

It is mandatory for all UAE citizens and residents to keep a valid Emirates ID with them as it can be demanded by security officials and others for verification anytime.

The identity document can be used to get government services, as a travel document for UAE citizens to travel within the GCC or various other purposes. Citizens or residents can face fine or other legal action in absence of it.

As per the rules, the ID card can be renewed in 30 days from the date of expiry as the department will impose late fines on the application.

You can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store, or through an accredited typing centre.

UAE residence visa holders can only apply for renewal of Emirates ID when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.

Documents Required for Emirates ID Renewal

A valid passport.

A permit to issue a valid residence permit, a residence origin under renewal procedures, or a valid residence permit for those who did not issue an identity card when issuing the residence permit.

A personal with a white background for all age groups.

Original birth certificate, passport of one of the parents or Emirates ID for those under 15 years old.

Emirates ID Card Renewal Fee Update

The fee for renewal of the Emirates ID card varies depending on the validity period chosen by the applicant. The Emirates ID card renewal fee with one year validity stands at AED 170 while it would be AED 340 for two years and AED 510 for three years.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International

US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order against birthright citizenship

  • International

Saudi crown prince pledges to invest $600 billion in US over four years

  • International

Dubai Virtual Work Visa 2025 without sponsor – Here’s all you need to know

  • International

Thousands evacuate as new wildfire near Los Angeles engulfs 9,400 acres

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer