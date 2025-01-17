UAE Friend or Relative 90-day Visa service update for foreign residents

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allows foreign expatriates residing in the country to invite people for up to 90 days under the Friend or Relative Visa service.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security said the residents, including Pakistani nationals, can take benefit of the service available on via the authority’s website and mobile app.

The initiative aims at reunification of family members and friends with their beloved ones residing in the UAE for jobs or businesses.

Friend or Relative Visa Duration

The authority offers single or multiple entry Friend or Relative Visa to the applications. The duration of stay ranges from 30 to 90 days. However, they can apply for extension during the stay.

Furthermore, the visa remains valid for entry for up to 60 days, the authority said.

Visa Application Process

Residents, including Pakistanis, can avail the service by logging in with their digital identity to the authority’s website or mobile app.

After logging in, they need to select the desired visa type and duration before submitting the application.

Friend of Relative Visa Requirements

The applicants are required to meet the following requirements to get the visa:

A valid passport for more than six months

A travel ticket

Valid health insurance

The visa holder must be a friend or relative of foreign residents of first or second degree

The foreign resident must hold a first or second-level job in UAE