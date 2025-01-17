AGL39.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK206.99▲ 6.09 (0.03%)BOP10.15▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY7▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.8▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.79▲ 1.05 (0.02%)DGKC104.1▲ 2.05 (0.02%)FCCL34.66▲ 0.57 (0.02%)FFL17.14▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.5▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.22 (0.02%)KEL4.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.79▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF44.17▲ 0.84 (0.02%)NBP61.51▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC221.5▲ 2.75 (0.01%)PAEL42.3▲ 0.76 (0.02%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL190.4▲ 3.28 (0.02%)PRL43.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC25.25▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL103.5▲ 3.2 (0.03%)TELE9.18▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL34.39▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP13.29▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET23.39▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TRG68.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)UNITY32.29▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.91▲ 0.05 (0.03%)

Sher Afzal Marwat expresses frustration over repeated show-cause notices

Sher Afzal Marwat Expresses Frustration Over Repeated Show Cause Notices
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Friday expressed his frustration over repeatedly receiving show-cause notices from the party.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Thursday, Marwat said that a YouTuber’s claims about him were completely false. “The decision to expel me has already been made, so the show-cause notice is just a formality,” he remarked.

He stated that every six months, he received a show-cause notice over some statement but in reality, he only responded to the allegations.

He said, “Even if I remain in the party, I will continue to respond,”.

Marwat emphasized that he would not stay silent if someone spoke against him.

“I belong to a tribe that has a deep sense of loyalty to its leader and is willing to sacrifice for them,” he added.

He further claimed that some individuals surrounding Imran Khan were misleading him.

“The certain people go to Imran Khan and feed him false information. On Friday, I will present my stance to Barrister Gohar,” he said.

Marwat also criticized the party members for making statements against him, saying that he only responded after being targeted.

He said, “We are in the politics for dignity; I do not rely on anyone for financial support,”.

He made it clear that apart from Imran Khan, he would not tolerate anyone speaking against him.

“I’m fed up with these daily show-cause notices. If Imran Khan wants to expel me, he can go ahead—I have done nothing wrong,” said Marwat.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI had recently issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat, who is also a Member of the National Assembly.

Web Desk Staff

