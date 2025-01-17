AGL39.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK206.99▲ 6.09 (0.03%)BOP10.15▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY7▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.8▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.79▲ 1.05 (0.02%)DGKC104.1▲ 2.05 (0.02%)FCCL34.66▲ 0.57 (0.02%)FFL17.14▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.5▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.22 (0.02%)KEL4.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.79▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF44.17▲ 0.84 (0.02%)NBP61.51▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC221.5▲ 2.75 (0.01%)PAEL42.3▲ 0.76 (0.02%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL190.4▲ 3.28 (0.02%)PRL43.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC25.25▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL103.5▲ 3.2 (0.03%)TELE9.18▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL34.39▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP13.29▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET23.39▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TRG68.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)UNITY32.29▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.91▲ 0.05 (0.03%)

Saim Ayub will not play ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahid Afridi

Saim Ayub Will Not Play Icc Champions Trophy 2025
KARACHI –  Opener Saim Ayub would not be playing in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi confirmed.

Speaking in a podcast interview on a private TV channel, Afridi revealed that he spoke to Saim Ayub over the phone a day earlier to check on his recovery. “He told me that it might take him another three weeks to recover before he can start rehab,” Afridi said.

The former all-rounder advised Ayub not to rush his return. “As an elder brother and a cricketer, I told him that if he still feels pain, he should take complete rest and not force a comeback, as it could worsen the injury in the long run,” he added.

Afridi acknowledged that Pakistan would feel Ayub’s absence given his recent form. “His injury is definitely a setback for Pakistan, but the bigger issue is that we don’t have a proper backup for him,” he said.

The former skipper emphasized the importance of having match-winning players. “This is why I always stress having backup players. But we can still hope that the national team performs well in the tournament,” he added.

Earlier, Saim Ayub was included in Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still awaiting his medical reports before making a final decision on his participation.

In Ayub’s absence, the chances of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq returning to the squad have increased. Both played key roles in Pakistan’s victories during the 2023 World Cup.

Saim Ayub injured his right ankle while fielding on the first day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Doctors initially recommended six weeks of rest for his recovery.

Web Desk Staff

